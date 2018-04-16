Ferrari 488 Pista First Drive: Twice as Loud as the 488 GTB

Ladies and gentlemen Ferraristi, the time has come to zoom in on the 488 Pista first drives. As we're waiting for the spiced-up 488 to reach its owners, we can now talk about the experiences journos have had with the track special.

4 photos



We've brought along two pieces of footage showcasing the circuit might of the Ferrari 488 Pista - the first (the video on the left), comes from Car and Driver and focuses on the soundtrack of the Maranello machine.



As for the second (the clip on the right), this is delivered by Driving Canada and it showcases the kind of 488 Pista experience one wouldn't necessarily expect. That's because the Italian weather was extremely capricious in late March, when the 720 hp monster was driven. Thus, the rear-wheel-drive tool got to play in the snow, with this obviously requiring winter tires.



Now, we'll remind you that we're talking about first drivers, so those of you seeking further details should get their kicks later this year.



Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the Italian automotive producer continues to



Ferrari isn't a big fan of official lap times, so we wouldn't hold our breath for the Green Hell number of the mid-engined delight.



For the record, the Sant'Agata Bolognese rival of the Ferrari 488 Pista, namely the 640 hp Lamborghini Huracan Performante, needs 6:52 to lap the infamous German track. In fact, that time brought the Raging Bull the Nurburgring production car lap record, with this being grabbed by the 700 hp Porsche 911 GT2 RS late last year.



Speaking of track specials, we need to remind you that the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is currently





The Prancing Horse held a press drive on its Fiorano home track last month and we're here to show you some of the results.We've brought along two pieces of footage showcasing the circuit might of the Ferrari 488 Pista - the first (the video on the left), comes from Car and Driver and focuses on the soundtrack of the Maranello machine.As for the second (the clip on the right), this is delivered by Driving Canada and it showcases the kind of 488 Pista experience one wouldn't necessarily expect. That's because the Italian weather was extremely capricious in late March, when the 720 hp monster was driven. Thus, the rear-wheel-drive tool got to play in the snow, with this obviously requiring winter tires.Now, we'll remind you that we're talking about first drivers, so those of you seeking further details should get their kicks later this year.Meanwhile, we'll remind you that the Italian automotive producer continues to lap the Nurburgring in the 488 Pista.Ferrari isn't a big fan of official lap times, so we wouldn't hold our breath for the Green Hell number of the mid-engined delight.For the record, the Sant'Agata Bolognese rival of the Ferrari 488 Pista, namely the 640 hp Lamborghini Huracan Performante, needs 6:52 to lap the infamous German track. In fact, that time brought the Raging Bull the Nurburgring production car lap record, with this being grabbed by the 700 hp Porsche 911 GT2 RS late last year.Speaking of track specials, we need to remind you that the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is currently blitzing the Ring , with Porsche set to make the lap time public soon (sure, the thing might pack 520 naturally aspirated ponies, but you can expect it to become a member of the sub-7m club).