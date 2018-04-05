Low-Mileage 1972 Ferrari Daytona Goes on the Block at Silverstone

Silverstone Auctions hopes it will fetch well over half a million pounds for the latest addition to the Ferrari auction which it will be holding on May 18: a 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4, also known as Dayton, barely used. Sort of.

The The decades-old car has 35,900 miles (57,700 km) on it, but it’s all a matter of perspective. Silverstone says that back in 2012, the 4.4-liter, 4-cam V12 that powered the model has been seriously rebuilt, with the addition of new old-stock Borgo pistons, new inlet and new exhaust valve guides. Other nip’n’tucks, like polishing the crankshaft or skimming the cylinder heads were also performed.Work on the engine was done by Iain Tyrell from Cheshire Classic Cars and has the same performances like the original one fitted by the Italians back in the 1970s: 352 hp and a top speed of 174mph.The Ferrari that would go on the block this May is one of 158 that were sold in the UK and one of only fifteen to wear Argento Auteuil paint. The body design of the car is the work of Pininfarina, while the assembly itself has been conducted by Carrozzeria Scaglietti.All of the above gives the auctioneers courage enough to ask for the right-hand drive Daytona an estimated starting price of 500,000 pounds ($700,000).“Without doubt, this is one of the most exceptional Ferraris we’ve had the pleasure to offer for sale. It’s in incredible condition thanks to the very careful ownership of its previous guardians, and I’m sure it will be of serious interest to car collectors worldwide,” said Adam Rutter from Silverstone Auctions.The Ferrari 365 GTB/4 , intended as a rival of sorts for Lamborghini’s Miura , was also a replacement for the 275 GTB4 model. Following the 1-2-3 victory Ferrari achieved in the Daytona 24-Hour Race in 1967, the media of the time gave the car the unofficial title of Daytona.