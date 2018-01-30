autoevolution
 

Michael Schumacher's Scuderia Ferrari Team Bus to Be Sold by Bonhams

30 Jan 2018, 12:43 UTC ·
by
An Iveco Domino transporter that was used by the Scuderia Ferrari Formula 1 from 2001 to 2005 season will be sold at Les Grandes Marques du Monde au Grand Palais auction by Bonhams auction on February 8. The seller expect to fetch between 125,000 and 150,000 euro for the bus ($155,000 – $186,000).
15 photos
The bus is a Domino Orlandi HDH model equipped with an 380 hp enigne controlled via a 8-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Especially designed to host the strategy meetings between the team engineers and the drivers, the Iveco saw both Michael Schumacher and Rubens Barrichello planning their next wins.

At the interior, the bus is fitted with “two separate apartments with independent access, each equipped with LCD TV sets, a computer table, a satellite phone, an internet connection, closed storage and a dressing room.” Physiotherapy table for massages were also present in both apartments.

This is not how the bus presents itself now. Following its exit from the Scuderia Ferrari fleet, it has been completely reconfigured by its new owner into a motorhome and includes “a bathroom with ceramic basins, independent heating and air-conditioning systems, a generator 220 volt onboard diesel, Bose sound system and Hastens Luxuria double bed.”

The bus will be sold with documentation that includes a UK V5C Registration Certificate and a Certificate of Authenticity signed by the Team Principal, Stefano Domenicali.

Scuderia Ferrari and Michael Schumacher had together a hell of a ride between 2000 and 2006. In five year, the German won five world titles. Schumacher retired from Formula 1 at the end of the 2012 season, becoming the first sportsman in history to win more than one billion dollars in his entire career.

One year after he retired, Schumacher suffered a head trauma in the Meribel resort in France, where he was skiing. Following the six months coma, the former F1 champion disappeared completely from the public eye.
