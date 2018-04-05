Fiat Punto Takes Out VW Golf in Brutal Quad-Impact Nurburgring Crash

When two cars collide, one hopes for a single impact, but things aren't that simple when it comes to the Nurburgring. Let's take the crash that brought us here, for example. The accident, which involved a Fiat Punto and a Volkswagen Golf, led to no less than four impacts, seriously shaking the occupants of both compacts.

As we suspected back then, the two cars collided before the corner shown in the previous video.



In fact, the driver of the Volkswagen was minding his own until the Fiat guy, who had lost control due to oversteering after stepping onto the grass, came sliding along.



Despite the Golf wielder's efforts to avoid this, the Fiat took out the Vee-Dub, sending the latter into the barrier, while the Italian machine soon followed the kiss-the-metal path.



And while the new video might not make this aspect entirely clear, the Golf also met the guardrail on the other side of the track, while the Punto simply dragged itself past the German model.



We still can't be 100 percent certain that all occupants of the vehicles were unharmed in the accident, even though the clips make it seem this way. As for the vehicles, it wouldn't surprise us if these two older models reach the junkyard after the Green Hell accident.



You see, traffic is one of the greatest issues of a Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session. And we have to keep in mind that the stint involving the accident took place during



