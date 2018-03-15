Golden Sahara 1953 Lincoln Capri Remote Control Car Resurfaces, to Sell in May

The man is the one behind some iconic automobiles of the last century, including stars like the Lincoln Futura-based Batmobile, featured in the 1960s TV series, or the infamous KITT, David Hasselhoff’s autonomous sidekick in the movie with the same name.
But one of the creator's most famous works (some say the most famous custom cars in modern times), is the Golden Sahara, a vehicle like no other and based on Barris’ own wrecked 1953 Lincoln Capri. The customizer himself described it as his most customized creation.
Presented for the first time at the 1954 Petersen Motorama event, the model proved such a hit that for the next two years it toured the United States showing to the audience things they’ve never seen before: a remote-controlled car, voice controlled and fitted with the craziest of amenities.
Two-tone finish of 24-karat gold was used instead of chrome here and there, while the completely reshaped body of the car showed a glittering golden paint. Gold is used on the fabric used on the seats, the dash, and the door panels. In the rear, a refrigerated cocktail lounge sits, while the passengers on the front were mesmerized by the television fitted in the dash.
At the time of its creation, in the 1950s, the Golden Sahara was priced at around $25,000, the equivalent of over $220,000 in today’s money. It was used in commercials, print ad campaigns, and on various magazine covers. For reasons unknown, the car disappeared from the public eye in the early 1960s, sitting in the garage of the man who originally funded the project, Jim Street, only to reappear now.
This May, the Golden Sahara would be on sale at Dana Mecum’s Original Spring Classic Auction
. Perhaps this time its new owner would not keep it hidden for so long.