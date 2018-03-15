2019 Kia K900 (K9) Photographed Uncamouflaged, Interior Looks Luxurious

Premiered in 2012 as the replacement for the Opirus, the Kia K900 is up for an overhaul from the ground up. Created in collaboration between the global design headquarters in Namyang, South Korea and the U.S.
design studio in Irvine, California, the second generation of the full-size luxury sedan was photographed camo-less on the back of a trailer. And indeed, it looks exactly like in the teasers!
7 photos
As you can tell from spy pics that come courtesy of The Korean Car Blog
, the South Korean automaker approached the redesign from an evolutionary standpoint. The full-LED headlights and trapezoidal dual-exhaust system complement the flowing lines nicely, while the grille appears to be inspired by the Cadenza (K7).
The interior, meanwhile, is the subject of the latest teaser published by Kia, and it’s a nice place to sit in on the long haul. Minimalist in appearance but sophisticated thanks to the wrap-around motif, the centerpiece of the cabin is the Human Machine Interface. Both the instrument cluster and infotainment screen are all digital, with the latter measuring 12.3 inches in diameter. Mood-enhancing ambient lighting is on the menu as well, with Kia
quoting 64 colors and no less than seven themes.
A flagship sedan on the same level as the Genesis G90
, the K900 will be offered with rear- and all-wheel-drive, plus a 10-speed automatic transmission. The gearbox will be paired with a choice of three engines, starting with a 3.8-liter V6. The mid-ranger is a twin-turbo V6 displacing 3.3 liters, while the most tantalizing of mills comes in the form of the 5.0-liter Tau V8 that develops 420 horsepower.
As we wait for the all-new K900
to premiere (most likely at the 2018 New York Auto Show), Kia announced that production would take place in South Korea. The on-sale date is planned for the second quarter of 2018, meaning that the U.S. will get the luxobarge for the 2019 model year.