Dumb and Dumber Scooter Is Up For Grabs

If you’re into classic Jim Carrey
comedy, you might remember the Dumb and Dumber movie and the two guy’s adventure to return a suitcase full of money to a certain woman, ultimately having to go to Aspen on a DIY scooter. Well, that exact scooter is up for auction and got quite some attention on eBay lately.
At the time of writing, there are 92 bids, and the current one reads $34,200. The bike in question is one of two ever made for the film in 1994. This one was acquired by its current owner from Gordie Merrick, the transportation coordinator for the film. The other unit was gifted to Planet Hollywood, where it might still be on display.
The mini bike here was used in all the up-close riding scenes with Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels. The unit is complete and in good running order, but it was never ridden outside the movie set as it’s not street legal. The current owner said he replaced the pulley-belt, throttle and brake cables, carburetor seals, engine oil, air cleaner, spark plug, and fuel hose.
The frame was also repainted to its original color, and the seller is giving it away with a helmet, bag, and briefcase to match the theme in the movie. However, the accessories were not used in the film. The bike also comes with the correct tail light, unlike it’s shown in the pictures, and the original seat covered in gaffers tape just like it was in the film.
Regarding the authenticity of the mini bike, the owner says it comes with a signed and notarized letter to confirm this aspect. Also, note that 10 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Best Friends Animal Society.
There are five more days to place your bid so head down to the official bid page here
and see if you can snatch it.