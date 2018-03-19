autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Ayrton Senna’s Monaco-raced Toleman Formula 1 Car Going Up For Auction

19 Mar 2018, 11:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Motorsport
The year was 1984, and an up-and-coming Brazilian racing driver was making the rounds in the British Formula 3 Championship and inaugural edition of the Macau Formula 3 Grand Prix. Ayrton Senna’s success in the lower classes of motorsport caught the attention of Formula 1 higher-ups, with Senna joining Toleman in 1984 after testing with Toleman, Brabham, Williams, and McLaren.
19 photos
Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02Ayrton Senna's 1984 Toleman-Hart TG184-02
Having made its debut at the 1984 Brazilian Grand Prix, the legendary Senna posted his best result of the season at Monaco. Starting from 13th on a soaking-wet street circuit is bad enough, but against all the odds, Ayrton climbed through the ranks. He finished on 2nd place on lap 31 as he was catching Alain Prost at a rate of four seconds per lap.

Senna’s second-place finish and first-ever podium in Formula 1 set the stage for one of the sport’s greatest rivalries considering that he passed Prost on the 32nd lap. The car that made it all possible is the Rory Byrne- and Pat Symonds-designed Toleman TG184-02, packing 1.5 liters of turbocharged goodness and a five-speed stick shift.

The Monaco-raced Toleman-Hart that helped Senna shine at its brightest in 1984 will be heading to auction on May 11, at the Bonhams “Les Grandes Marques a Monaco.” The reserve and estimate for the 600-horsepower single-seater haven’t been made public by the auction house, but there’s no mistaking this chassis will fetch a pretty penny.

“The spark that ignited this fierce competition can be traced back almost thirty-five years to the 1984 edition of the Monaco Grand Prix, and the politically charged decision to throw out the red flag when it was clear that the young Brazilian charger was about to ruffle some feathers,” commented Mark Osborne, global head of motorsport at Bonhams.

From 1984 to the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix 1994, the dearly missed Senna racked up three titles, 41 wins, 80 podiums, and loads of memorable moments that Formula 1 enthusiasts still talk about to this day.

Ayrton Senna Toleman Formula 1 auction F1 turbo
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Immortal ICE King How to Tow a Trailer Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
PEUGEOT RIFTERPEUGEOT RIFTER Medium MPVFORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS)FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT WAGON (5-SEATS) Large MPVFORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT (7-SEATS)FORD TRANSIT/TOURNEO CONNECT (7-SEATS) Large MPVFORD RAPTORFORD RAPTOR Small PickupLAND ROVER SV COUPELAND ROVER SV COUPE Large SUVAll car models  