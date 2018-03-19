Tesla Roadster, the Only Car to Fly to Space, Turns 10

More on this:

1 Tesla Model X Navigates Super-Narrow Bridge on Autopilot, Paint Survives

2 Tesla Model 3 Brake Pads Destroyed After Nine Miles Of Laguna Seca

3 A Tesla Restaurant Is Actually Happening

4 Hyundai Billboard Tries to Start a War It Probably Can't Win

5 Tesla Hater Attacks Car and Driver with a Hatchet