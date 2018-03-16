Tesla Model X Navigates Super-Narrow Bridge on Autopilot, Paint Survives

But just because the Old Continent is just that, old, and is famous for its old road infrastructure with narrow lanes and lots of twisty bits, that doesn't mean the X can't feel a bit porky on home soil as well. If you're searching for a suitable place for that, look no further than the Hood River bridge connecting Hood River, Or and White Salmon, WA.
A local Tesla Model X
owner was courageous enough to take the SUV
on the bridge, but that's not all she did. Despite the narrow lanes and the absence of any clear road marking at times, she even dared to test the Autopilot feature under these conditions.
Her feat is all the more impressive since the new Autopilot
suite - the one developed in-house by Tesla after the Mobileye split-up - isn't yet up to par, with many users complaining about jerkiness and just all-around unpredictability.
Having the system misfire out on the freeway is one thing, but here - with marginal clearance to the right and oncoming traffic to the left - any hiccup could prove a lot more costly. However, the car handled itself superbly, which is all the more impressive considering the bridge's decking is made out of grated metal, a pattern that could have dazzled AP's cameras.
Now, if only somebody was kind enough to tell the wonderful news to that famous Model X driver from Hong Kong
who spent the good part of one minute struggling to squeeze between a wall and a double-decker bus, to the intense agony of everyone else on the road, they'd be doing everyone a huge favor.
You can watch the video of Bonnie Norman's successful attempt below and note the proximity sensors glowing red on the right side. Even though everybody seems to agree this was a remarkable performance, it's worth pointing out that, for all its inconveniences, the bridge is still completely straight, so maybe this wasn't as difficult as some are painting it.