autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Tesla Model X Navigates Super-Narrow Bridge on Autopilot, Paint Survives

16 Mar 2018, 10:54 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Tesla Model X is a wide vehicle. You don't really notice that when it's parked at Walmart surrounded by heavy-duty pickup trucks and huge SUVs, but when it crosses the pond over in Europe.
4 photos
Tesla Model S P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag RaceTesla Model S P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag RaceTesla Model S P100D vs. Acura NSX Drag Race
But just because the Old Continent is just that, old, and is famous for its old road infrastructure with narrow lanes and lots of twisty bits, that doesn't mean the X can't feel a bit porky on home soil as well. If you're searching for a suitable place for that, look no further than the Hood River bridge connecting Hood River, Or and White Salmon, WA.

A local Tesla Model X owner was courageous enough to take the SUV on the bridge, but that's not all she did. Despite the narrow lanes and the absence of any clear road marking at times, she even dared to test the Autopilot feature under these conditions.

Her feat is all the more impressive since the new Autopilot suite - the one developed in-house by Tesla after the Mobileye split-up - isn't yet up to par, with many users complaining about jerkiness and just all-around unpredictability.

Having the system misfire out on the freeway is one thing, but here - with marginal clearance to the right and oncoming traffic to the left - any hiccup could prove a lot more costly. However, the car handled itself superbly, which is all the more impressive considering the bridge's decking is made out of grated metal, a pattern that could have dazzled AP's cameras.

Now, if only somebody was kind enough to tell the wonderful news to that famous Model X driver from Hong Kong who spent the good part of one minute struggling to squeeze between a wall and a double-decker bus, to the intense agony of everyone else on the road, they'd be doing everyone a huge favor.

You can watch the video of Bonnie Norman's successful attempt below and note the proximity sensors glowing red on the right side. Even though everybody seems to agree this was a remarkable performance, it's worth pointing out that, for all its inconveniences, the bridge is still completely straight, so maybe this wasn't as difficult as some are painting it.

Tesla Model X Tesla Inc. Model X Tesla Tesla Motors autopilot
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
The Immortal ICE King NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  