A Tesla Restaurant Is Actually Happening

With more people likely to spend time at the Supercharger locations, Tesla is looking to make its stations more appealing to the customers. This one, located at 1401 Santa Monica Blvd. in Santa Monica, California, will likely act as a pilot programme, though there isn't really that much to test when it comes to restaurants: generally speaking, people like to eat. Remember his rant about digging tunnels after spending more hours than a busy CEO would like in the congested Los Angeles traffic? That's right, we all know what that led to: a company that digs tunnels while also being very prolific in selling black hats and flamethrowers.If it weren't for all this, Musk's tweet from January 18 would have probably gone unnoticed, but since the man does have the reputation of meaning what he says, it stayed with the people who read it. The South African-born CEO wrote: "Gonna put an old-school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA."We're not saying it's happening, but it could be happening. A member of the very active Tesla Motors Club forums called @WalterB posted a screenshot of the building permit for Tesla Supercharger station complete with a restaurant.The Musk family isn't a stranger to the food business, with Kimbal Musk, Elon's brother, being the owner of several restaurant chains in the country. The younger sibling has made the headlines recently by offering his very early (6th one ever made) Tesla Model 3 as a fundraiser prize.The permit isn't specific enough to know for sure whether it foreshadows Musk's retro-themed drive-in, but it definitely mentions a restaurant, something the other ones - even those for large, 40-stall stations - did not.With more people likely to spend time at the Supercharger locations, Tesla is looking to make its stations more appealing to the customers. This one, located at 1401 Santa Monica Blvd. in Santa Monica, California, will likely act as a pilot programme, though there isn't really that much to test when it comes to restaurants: generally speaking, people like to eat.