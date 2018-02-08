McLaren Senna Specifications Will Leave You Speechless

autoevolution
 

2.8 seconds to 100 km/h (62 mph), 6.8 seconds to 200 km/h (124 mph), standing quarter-mile in 9.9 seconds, and 340 km/h (211 mph) on full song. The Senna is, make no mistake about it, as extreme as road-legal McLaren models get, and there’s a reason the Ultimate Series newcomer looks like it’s been designed to look unlike any other McLaren out there.
Rob Melville, the design director of the Woking-based automaker, puts it like this: “When you see the car for the first time, you know instantly how single-minded and focused it is; to meet the performance targets we have had to go to an entirely different level from even the McLaren P1.” In other words, the Senna is superior to the P1 when the going gets twisty.

Active aerodynamics are key to how the Senna carves corners, with the road-going model named after Brazil’s most revered racing driver being able to generate 800 kilograms (1,764 pounds) of downforce. The second most important figure is dry weight. At 1,198 kilograms (2,641 pounds), the Senna also happens to be the second lightest McLaren entitled to wear license plates after the legendary F1 (1,138 kilograms or 2,509 pounds).

In keeping with the jaw-dropping numbers, the output of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is rated at 800 metric horsepower (789 bhp) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque. The Senna is an exceptional evolution of the 720S, a no-nonsense car that’s worthy of being a member of the Ultimate Series.

McLaren took the decision to manufacture 500 examples of the breed. Exterior color options include Trophy Mira orange, Trophy Kyanos blue, Stealth Cosmos black, Vision Pure white, and Vision Victory grey. The McLaren Special Operations, meanwhile, offers more possibilities through the MSO Bespoke service as long as the customer is willing to pay extra.

Those being said, what about the price? The Senna starts at $958,966 plus taxes, which makes it 3.4 times more expensive than the 720S. But is it 3.4 times the car the 720S is? Have your say in the comments section.
