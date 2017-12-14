Chrome Widebody 2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo Has All the Opulence in Monaco

The styling of the Gen 2 Porsche Panamera has been one of the most complex developments - while the styling of the first generation was controversial, the German designers had to address this, while, in the traditional Zuffenhausen style, they also needed to come up with an understated aura.
Well, you can forget all about the latter part when it comes to the 2018 Panamera Turbo
we have here. For starters, the thing has been gifted with a widebody kit supplied by Techart.
However, the fat fenders of this Porsche
aren't its most prominent feature. Instead, this title goes to the wrap of the Porscha.
We're dealing with a chrome second skin job. This takes things so far in terms of the attention magnet effect, that the car shines be it night or day. We mean this in a literal manner and we've brought along a few Instagram images that allow you to check out the Panny in various scenarios. The long-roof Porsche we're looking at spends its time on the French Riviera, so the backgrounds of the images shine just as bright as the car.
Of course, a second skin job such as the one we have here will split opinions like few others. However, we must keep in mind that the vinyl wrap can be easily removed, so there's no reason to fret.
Speaking of Porshe spotting episodes, the next step related to the Panamera has to do with the Turbo S E-Hybrid model, which is the new range-topper. And we'll bring you such sightings as soon as we get our hands on them.
