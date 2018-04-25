autoevolution
 

Nissan Leaf First Car to Get Highest Rating in New Euro NCAP Crash Tests

25 Apr 2018, 11:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Safety
It is the year of accolades for the world’s first electric vehicle produced for the masses. It has been named Green Car of the Year, Nissan is planning an entire vehicle revolution around it and now Euro NCAP gave it its highest distinction.
6 photos
2018 Nissan Leaf Crash Test2018 Nissan Leaf Crash Test2018 Nissan Leaf Crash Test2018 Nissan Leaf Crash Test2018 Nissan Leaf Crash Test
Back in 2011, the Nissan Leaf became the world’s first electric car to get a five star rating from the European car safety watchdog. Seven year later, the latest generation of the model achieved the same result, following a series of test conducted by the organization.

Coincidently, the Leaf is the first car the Euro NCAP has tested under its revised and extended protocols for 2018. For the first time ever, the cyclist detection system with auto brake has undergone scrutiny, alongside a variety of crash scenarios involving cars and pedestrians.

Revised rating updates for this year include testing of pedestrian detection in darkness and obscure lighting conditions and how the emergency lane keeping and reacts to a road edge, marked and unmarked.

“These latest updates in Euro NCAP's active safety testing focus on both the protection of those inside the car and those who share road-space with it,” said Michiel van Ratingen, Euro NCAP secretary general.

“Our new assessments demonstrate the increasing level of sophistication that can be achieved by connecting various sensor systems installed on the vehicle.”

According to the organization, the revised criteria based on which the vehicles are tested are the toughest implemented in Europe to date. They currently track a vehicle’s performance based on its performance in four main areas: adult occupant protection for driver and passenger, child occupant protection, vulnerable road users protection and safety assist.

For adult protection, the Leaf scored 93 percent, while for child occupant it scored 86 percent. A 71 percent rating was handed for both vulnerable road users protection and safety assist systems.

nissan leaf Euro NCAP Crash Test pedestrian detection cyclist protection
press release
Tank Vs. Well Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle Technology First Details Pacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's SpacecraftPacific Point Nemo, Final Resting Place of Humanity's Spacecraft
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Qualcomm Car-to-Everything Communication Details Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Digital Transformer - The Mill BlackbirdDigital Transformer - The Mill Blackbird
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes Digital Light First Look SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
NISSAN models:
NISSAN AltimaNISSAN Altima CompactNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVNISSAN SerenaNISSAN Serena Medium MPVAll NISSAN models  
 
 