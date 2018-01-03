Ferrari F16X SUV Imagined As Mashup Between 812 Superfast and Alfa Romeo Stelvio

FUV is how the Prancing Horse would like you to call it, which is short for Ferrari Utility Vehicle. Rolls-Royce is even more afraid of the SUV
stigmata, attaching the HSV (High-Sided Vehicle) label to the Cullinan
. As for Lamborghini, the Urus doesn’t care about how you speak of it considering it’s the fastest sport utility vehicle money can buy right now.
To this effect, Ferrari can’t get the F16X
wrong with this sort of competition snapping at its heels. Expected to go into production in 2021 on the same assembly line as the GTC4Lusso. Coincidence or not, the shooting break features all-wheel-drive, something the F16X can’t do without if it plans to outperform and outhandle the Urus, among others.
In regard to propulsion, the FUV is believed to come as a gasoline-electric hybrid with a twin-turbo V8 taking care of the suck-squeeze-bang-blow business. And on top of everything, the design of the F16X
will reportedly incorporate “suicide back doors”
boasting a “clever hidden arrangement.”
The Mazda RX-8-inspired solution to the rear doors makes sense considering how the F16X would look with conventional doors, as seen in the following rendering. Coming courtesy of Brazil-based designer Kleber Silva
, the pixel work combines the face of the 812 Superfast grand tourer with the profile and rear of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Not the Quadrifoglio version, but the regular Stelvio with the 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.
Whatever the F16X will look like in production-spec form, the model is certain to alienate some people from the Prancing Horse. Given these circumstances, it’s only McLaren
that has yet to give in to the SUV onslaught.