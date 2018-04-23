Yes, You Can Fit a Girl in the Trunk of the Ferrari Portofino

Not having enough seats in your supercar is probably the biggest first-world problem out there. It forced tens of millions to squeeze a couple of blondes in the passenger seat.

Pretty soon, millionaires are going to have to take the entourage by bus. Of course, you can always put the girl in the trunk if you have something like the GTC4Lusso. But there's a little something called a convertible craving. Nothing gets women in the mood... to gamble like screaming with the top down.



Thankfully, there's now a thing called "Portofino." It's a Ferrari, a supercar, a convertible and will even transport people across the Mexican border. Cool, right?



We didn't believe it either. After all, the trunk on something like a Mazda MX-5 is only big enough for two boxes of condoms and a bottle of pinot noir. However, the Portofino is pretty big back there.



Like a Mercedes SL, the Ferrari has a special divider that you have to fix in place depending on whether you want the top down or now. As MIss Emma Walsh demonstrates at the end of her YouTube video, an average blonde will fit and allow the trunk to close provided she's relatively fit. There's even room to spare for a Russian contortionist or two.



So there you have it, boys. The next time you're shopping for a convertible supercar with room for a young woman in the trunk, the Portofino should be at the top of your list. It's also got one of those twin-turbo V8 engines. But if you're just after that, save yourself the trouble and buy the



