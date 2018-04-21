Pogea Racing FPlus Corsa Overpowers The Ferrari 488 Pista By 100 PS

For the time being, the 488 Pista is the Ferrari to have. Crazy aero, upgraded everything, and a McLaren 720S-rivaling 720 PS (710 horsepower) is how this bad boy rolls. Then there’s the torque of the 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8, rated at 770 Nm.
Sucks to be stuck with the 488 GTB right now, doesn’t it? Not so fast, as Pogea Racing begs to differ. Established in 1997 in Friedrichshafen, the German chiptuning outfit has an upgrade for the 488 GTB in the guise of the FPlus Corsa.
The nitty-gritty will leave you and 488 Pista owners speechless. In addition to a good ol’ ECU re-flash, a modified exhaust system made out of stainless steel sees the output climb to 820 PS (809 horsepower). Torque is on another level as well, rated at 900 Nm. For reference, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat boasts 881 Nm.
What that means in a straight line is 2.8 seconds to 100 km/h (62 miles per hour), with the top speed rated at 345 km/h (214 miles per hour). In regard to handling, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber is present on all four corners of the mid-engine supercar, measuring 245/30 ZR21 up front and 325/25 ZR21 at the rear. The monoblock wheels, on the other hand, come in at 9x21 inches at the front and 11x21 inches for the rear axle.
Limited to 20 examples, the conversion from 488 GTB to FPlus Corsa costs €35,000. In comparison to the list price of the bone-stock 488 GTB (more than €210,000 in Europe), the package doesn’t seem all that expensive after all, does it?
Also included in the price is lots of carbon fiber, more aggressive bumpers front and rear, big wing, and an active aerodynamic diffuser. Customization options for the cabin are also mentioned on Pogea Racing’s website, though the tuner doesn’t give any sort of pricing information whatsoever.
Then again, what sort of 488 GTB owner would say no the buttery leather upholstery for an aftermarket solution painted in a wacky color such as Smurf Blue? Oh wait, those people actually exist!
