Ferrari F12 TDF with Crazy Spec Shows Up for Sale at $1.5 Million

31 Mar 2018
If you're willing to adorn your garage with a Ferrari F12 Tour de France right now, the stratosphere of the no-longer-new vehicle market (we can't quite call these cars "used") has a few options for you. And while a seven-figure price tag isn't out of the ordinary, the TDF we're here to show you might just be the most expensive one out there.
This Prancing Horse is currently listed at $1,499,000, which is absolutely insane, if you consider that this is more than double its factory price - the ad for the naturally aspirated special includes the window sticker and well as the specs plaque, so you can easily notice the goodies on the car, together with their financial aspect.

Now, why does this Fezza comes with such a bank account-shattering price? Well, for starters, the Italians only brought 799 units of the Tour de France to the world.

And, as you can see in the image gallery above, the one we have here comes with a wild spec - this is true for both the exterior and the interior of the beast.

Unlike Ferrari's mid-engined proposals, the F12 TDF doesn't come with a transparent hood, so you can't check out the marvelous V12 motor without poping the hood. Nevertheless, going through the effort to expose the engine compartment will be worth it, since the machine comes with the optional carbon fiber engine cover, an option that added $11,644 to the price of the machine.

Oh, and let's not forget that this example of the Italian exotic comes with a mileage of just 563 (here's to hoping the next owner won't continue the garage queen treatment).

Grabbing an F12 TDF means joining a select club that also involves VIPs such as Horacio Pagani and Gordon Ramsay (we'll let you decided which of their specs works best).

And since the Maranello specialist is heading towards a hybrid future, while its V8 models have already gone down the turbocharging route, naturally aspirated special editions like the one we have here should see their value growing ever further.

Of course, one could always go for the more... plebeian choice and configure a brand new 812 Superfast, but this is another story for another time.
