autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Valentino Rossi Gets Inside the Ferrari 488 Pista, Can't Drive Straight

29 Mar 2018, 17:02 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / VIP
Now that the Ferrari 488 Pista has made its public debut at the Geneva Motor Show, the time has come to talk about the real-world adventures showcasing the track special. And the freshest shenanigan of the kind involves the Pista being hooned by none other than Valentino Rossi.
6 photos
Valentino Rossi drives the Ferrari 488 PistaValentino Rossi drives the Ferrari 488 PistaValentino Rossi drives the Ferrari 488 PistaValentino Rossi drives the Ferrari 488 PistaValentino Rossi drives the Ferrari 488 Pista
The Prancing Horse invited Il Dottore to its Fiorano test track, where he was invited to get behind the wheel of the 720 hp V8 animal. And, as you can expect, the Moto GP star didn't hesitate to put the spiced-up 488 through its paces.

So yes, Rossi drifted the hell out of the Fezza. After all, going sideways is a normal part of testing the Ferrari 488 Pista, since this introduced the Ferrari Dynamic Enhancer.

We're looking at a feature that involves advanced braking-delivered torque vectoring to help the driver through the twisty bits.

The Pista, which comes with a dry weight of just 1,280 kg (make that 2,822 lbs), the machine might be a lightweight special, but it's still far from the power-to-weight ratio of the two-wheeled demons Rossi is accustomed with.

Speaking of Rossi on two wheels, we'll remind you that the athlete recently signed a two-year contract with Yamana, which will see him competing until the end of the 2019 season - keep in mind that the Italian is currently 39 and doesn't show any intention to put the helmet down.

Returning to the Ferrari 488 and the Fiorano test track, we'll remind you that a recent prototype sighting allowed us to talk about Ferrari's electrified future.

To be more precise, we came across what should be a 488 hybrid test mule, with this performing an all-electric takeoff that was caught on camera.

The production result of the gas-electric hardware will be delivered next year and there are two main rumors surrounding this. First of all, the Prancing Horse could introduce a plug-in hybrid version of the 488.

Secondly, the gas-electric hardware might show up in the Ferrari SUV, which is also expected to land next year.

ferrari 488 pista Ferrari Valentino Rossi hooning Moto GP
Tank Vs. Well Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
FERRARI models:
FERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeFERRARI GTC4Lusso TFERRARI GTC4Lusso T LuxuryFERRARI 812 SuperfastFERRARI 812 Superfast CoupeFERRARI LaFerrari ApertaFERRARI LaFerrari Aperta ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 