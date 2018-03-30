Orange LaFerrari Aperta Looks More Like a Lamborghini, Is Not Real

The automotive side of social media is being taken by storm today and it all has to do with this image of an orange LaFerrari Aperta. So, has Ferrari decided to allow a customer to break its rules and order a LaF Aperta in this hue? The answer is no.

Of course, one could always check out the green sky to figure out this photo has been touched, even though being in a hurry might make you think that's actually the sea.



In fact, we're dealing with a yellow example of the open-air LaFerrari and we can say the same when talking about the brake calipers of the hybrid hypercar.



The prototype was caught on camera while doing its thing on the automaker's Fiorano test track, with the supercar performing a perfectly silent takeoff - we're expecting it to test a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which would involve an all-electric mode.



With the Ferrari 488 having shown up in 2015, we could see the Italian introducing a hybrid successor next year, with the company having confirmed it would go down the gas-electric route next year.



Then again, the powertrain we're talking about could also be destined for the also-confirmed Ferrari SUV , since this is set to land in 2019.

