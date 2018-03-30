Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV to Power Engie Office Building

The push by automakers to make something useful with used electric vehicle batteries is accelerating, as more and more names are joining a race which, in the long term, might change the way electricity is perceived.

“We hope to begin installing this system for all companies who are eager to take the next step towards becoming truly energy-neutral." The first to announce new ways to re-use electric vehicle batteries were the French from Renault, who said they would create a smart electric ecosystem in the Portuguese Madeira Islands in which batteries can be used as stationary energy storage.Nissan followed soon, with the announcement that used batteries from its electric Leaf vehicles will begin testing as power supply for streetlights in the Japanese city of Namie. The electricity for the batteries would come from solar panels.And now, the third company of the French-Japanese alliance, Mitsubishi, said it would partner with Hitachi and Engie for a project that would lead to the use of electric vehicles themselves as renewable energy storage for office buildings.The first test would be conducted at Engie’s office building in Zaandam, The Netherlands. There, Hitachi deployed its bi-directional V2X Charger, the first such device capable of sending energy back into the grid.The charger is connected to the building's energy supply. The building is fitted with solar panels, and when power than needed is generated, the excess energy is stored in the battery of the electric car.When the opposite occurs, and the building needs more power, the car’s batteries act as an emergency supply.For the test, the three companies will use the Outlander PHEV . Should it prove successful, the experiment would expand into integrating electric vehicles in building energy management systems to create microgrids."This project provides a powerful demonstration of the outstanding effectiveness of energy storage technology,” said Hans Boot, Engie chief operating officer.“We hope to begin installing this system for all companies who are eager to take the next step towards becoming truly energy-neutral."