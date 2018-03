It all started back in 2016, when Daigo Saito came up with the crazy idea of turning the said V12 Fezza into a professional sliding machine - here are some images of the Japanese athlete's wacky build.One year later, Italian pro drifter Federico Sceriffo comissioned the second 599 rear end dancer, announcing it would use the slip angle tool in Formula Drift.And while Daigo Saito stayed true to the Prancing Horse's all-red legacy, Federico Sceriffo went for a yellow approach - interestingly, both cars seem to pack aero bits delivered by Fat Five.Well, the Italian's sliding stallion has now reached the US, with the Maranello machine preparing to take part in the first round of the 2018 Formula Drift season, which takes place at Long Beach, California.The drifter took the beast to Race Service, the facility that Formula Drift drivers like Chris Forsberg and Ryan Tuerck use to polish their sideways monsters.It's worth noting that the V12 motor of the Ferrari has lost its naturally aspirated aura, being gifted with twin centrifugal superchargers - we're actually talking about belt-driven turbos here - check out the soundtrack of the motor in the piece of Instagram footage at the bottom of the page.Unlike turbochargers, these offer a swift response, which is extremely important when balancing the throttle in the sideways game.Then again, the most extreme drifting battle we've seen so far was the stunt that saw a Lamborghini Murcielago duking it out with a Lexus LFA, with the feat having taking place as part of Japan's D1 championship, back in the 2015 season.Of course, using supercar bits for drift machines won't always keep one out of trouble, as this Ferrari V8-animated Toyota 86 drifting crash demonstrates (this is Ryan Tuerck's Ferrari GT4586).