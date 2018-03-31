Ferrari 599 Formula Drift Car with Twin-Supercharged V12 Sounds Bewildering

Gone are the days when drifting was a low-key activity reserved for parking lots or the mountains in Japan. Nowadays, the world of sideways knows no boundaries and the latest example of this comes from the Ferrari 599 Formula Drift car you're here to see.

Well, we are now back on the topic and we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the Sliding Horse doing its thing on the track.



The extended tracks and the generous ride height, along with the new aero kit, which was supplied by Fat Five, make this Ferrari 599 look like one of the otherworldy creations that populate our supercar rendering tales.



As for the motivation, no V8 swap was performed here. Instead, the heresy-style mechanical trip of the beast involves strapping a pair of centrifugal superchargers to the V12 motor that came from the factory.



And while the output figure discussed so far sits at 800 hp, we're expecting this animal to producer even more. Then there the soundtrack - as you'll notice in the video, the V12 can still sing (pay attention to how the car scares a few of the people working on the track, despite them being used to the decibel threats of such speeding tools).



The Ferrari 599 now joins the list of icon-gone-drift-car machines, which also involves



If, however, you happen to be a purist who is troubled by such matters, we'll remind you that mint-condition Fezzas still grab the headlines nowadays. In fact, just earlier today we talked about an F12 Tour de France that's for sale at a whopping $1.5 million.



