autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2018 New York Auto Show  
 

Ferrari 599 Formula Drift Car with Twin-Supercharged V12 Sounds Bewildering

31 Mar 2018, 13:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Gone are the days when drifting was a low-key activity reserved for parking lots or the mountains in Japan. Nowadays, the world of sideways knows no boundaries and the latest example of this comes from the Ferrari 599 Formula Drift car you're here to see.
12 photos
Ferrari 599 Formula Drift CarFerrari 599 Formula Drift CarFerrari 599 Formula Drift CarFerrari 599 Formula Drift CarFerrari 599 Formula Drift CarFerrari 599 Formula Drift CarFerrari 599 Formula Drift CarFerrari 599 Formula Drift CarFerrari 599 Formula Drift CarFerrari 599 Formula Drift CarFerrari 599 Formula Drift Car
We've been keeping an eye on the build ever since last year, while we talked about the machine, which is being hooned by Italian athlete Federico Sceriffo, yesterday, when the car reached Long Beach. The post-apocalyptic (at least this should be Enzo's take on the matter) Fezza reached California for the first round of the 2018 Formula Drift hostilities.

Well, we are now back on the topic and we've brought along a piece of footage that shows the Sliding Horse doing its thing on the track.

The extended tracks and the generous ride height, along with the new aero kit, which was supplied by Fat Five, make this Ferrari 599 look like one of the otherworldy creations that populate our supercar rendering tales.

As for the motivation, no V8 swap was performed here. Instead, the heresy-style mechanical trip of the beast involves strapping a pair of centrifugal superchargers to the V12 motor that came from the factory.

And while the output figure discussed so far sits at 800 hp, we're expecting this animal to producer even more. Then there the soundtrack - as you'll notice in the video, the V12 can still sing (pay attention to how the car scares a few of the people working on the track, despite them being used to the decibel threats of such speeding tools).

The Ferrari 599 now joins the list of icon-gone-drift-car machines, which also involves the Lexus LFA, the Lamborghini Murcielago, along with the Ferrari 360 Modena and the 458 (this simpy lent its V8 heart to a Toyota 86). Oh and let's not forgest the Rolls-Royce Silver Shadow.

If, however, you happen to be a purist who is troubled by such matters, we'll remind you that mint-condition Fezzas still grab the headlines nowadays. In fact, just earlier today we talked about an F12 Tour de France that's for sale at a whopping $1.5 million.

ferrari 599 Ferrari drifting V12 cool
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer History of the Formula 1 Safety CarHistory of the Formula 1 Safety Car
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Thy Name Shall Be MercedesThy Name Shall Be Mercedes
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Tank Vs. Well Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
FERRARI models:
FERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeFERRARI GTC4Lusso TFERRARI GTC4Lusso T LuxuryFERRARI 812 SuperfastFERRARI 812 Superfast CoupeFERRARI LaFerrari ApertaFERRARI LaFerrari Aperta ExoticAll FERRARI models  
 
 