Nicki Minaj Stars in New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Commercial

We're kind of sick of the new A-Class already, after seeing it in tens of videos and hundreds of photos even before the reveal. So how does Mercedes bring us back to loving its smallest car? By putting one of the most beautiful women in the world inside.

However, that didn't stop the biggest company in the luxury car business from signing the 35-year old for their A-Class.



This little hatchback isn't even going to be sold in America, yet here she appears for just a few seconds to make the MBUX infotainment system look cooler. Mercedes probably paid millions for this to happen. Isn't that strange?



The MBUX is all about talking to your car like you would Siri or Google. It's right on the border between really cool and "do I need that in a car?" When asked to play some hip hot, the car magically puts Nicki in the passenger seats as she gives a cute wink and starts bobbing her head to the music.



After that, Mercedes highlights the infotainment system's ability to impress Minaj by avoiding traffic blocks. As the driver pulls off a sharp turn, the singer exclaims "Yikes, you did that!"



The cameo appearance in the commercial coincides with a new partnership between Mercedes and TIDAL. This is a new streaming platform which Nicki co-founded with some huge names in the business, including Beyonce, Madonna, Jay-Z, Rihanna, Kanye West, Daft Punk, Alicia Keys, Chris Martin, Usher, Calvin Harris, Jason Aldean and Deadmau5. Buy the car and get 12 months of free subscription.



Later this year, we should see a sedan version of the A-Class, which will be available Stateside. Maybe next time, Rihanna will be the one who's impressed.





