autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Spyshots: 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Prototype Looks Majestic in the Snow

23 Mar 2018, 9:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Originally developed as a replacement for the G-Wagen legend but essentially just a longer M-Class, the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class was significantly improved during its second generation.
23 photos
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 632020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
It was first distanced from the M-Class through a more cohesive exterior design, then it was granted its own AMG version, and then it was also blessed with a new name, GLS.

With that in mind, the third generation of the GL, now called GLS, is heading toward a much brighter future, thanks to an all-new platform and a couple of non-Benz versions.

One of them is the much-discussed but not officially confirmed Mercedes-Maybach version, while the other one is the Mercedes-AMG GLS, recently spotted for the first time by our spy photographers.

Since the pre-production prototype is still heavily camouflaged, we can't discuss much its exterior (or interior) design, but judging by the proportions, it's going to be quite a bit larger than the current model.

In AMG guise it is expected that the full-size SUV will feature an updated variant of the “hot-vee,” twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that's employed by all current “63” AMG models.

With around 600 hp and over 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission, the giant SUV's acceleration should feel like a kick of a sledgehammer in a straight line.

Codenamed M177 in its wet-sump lubrication versions, the rather compact but punchy V8 is known to provide ample amount of torque at most revs, accompanied by an old-school race car soundtrack, so it shouldn't disappoint in the 2020 GLS 63 either.

Not yet confirmed, but there is a distinct possibility that the future GLS 63 might also get a “73” versions, in which the 4.0-liter V8 would be paired with an electric motor to offer a total output of around 800 horsepower. The technology for that was previewed by the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, which also previewed the recently unveiled GT 4-door Coupe.
2020 mercedes-amg gls 63 Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class spyshots Mercedes-AMG GLS 63
Tank Vs. Well Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
The Immortal ICE King The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 