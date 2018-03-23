Spyshots: 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Prototype Looks Majestic in the Snow

It was first distanced from the M-Class through a more cohesive exterior design, then it was granted its own AMG
version, and then it was also blessed with a new name, GLS.
With that in mind, the third generation of the GL, now called GLS, is heading toward a much brighter future, thanks to an all-new platform and a couple of non-Benz
versions.
One of them is the much-discussed but not officially confirmed Mercedes-Maybach version, while the other one is the Mercedes-AMG GLS, recently spotted for the first time by our spy photographers.
Since the pre-production prototype is still heavily camouflaged, we can't discuss much its exterior (or interior) design, but judging by the proportions, it's going to be quite a bit larger than the current model.
In AMG guise it is expected that the full-size SUV
will feature an updated variant of the “hot-vee,” twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that's employed by all current “63” AMG models.
With around 600 hp and over 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque, sent to all four wheels via a 9-speed automatic transmission, the giant SUV's acceleration should feel like a kick of a sledgehammer in a straight line.
Codenamed M177 in its wet-sump lubrication versions, the rather compact but punchy V8 is known to provide ample amount of torque at most revs, accompanied by an old-school race car soundtrack, so it shouldn't disappoint in the 2020 GLS 63 either.
Not yet confirmed, but there is a distinct possibility that the future GLS 63 might also get a “73” versions, in which the 4.0-liter V8 would be paired with an electric motor to offer a total output of around 800 horsepower. The technology for that was previewed by the Mercedes-AMG GT Concept, which also previewed the recently unveiled GT 4-door Coupe
.