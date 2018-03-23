autoevolution
2019 Cadillac CT6 V-Sport Rendered as The Forbidden Luxury Sports Wagon

23 Mar 2018, 10:51 UTC ·
by
Fast wagons are cool, alright? From the Dodge Magnum with the HEMI V8 to the Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4Matic+ T-Modell, there are a handful of examples of automakers doing the unimaginable. Cadillac, however, doesn’t need such a car.
This calls for a little help from our friend Kleber Silva, who took the CT6 V-Sport presented by Cadillac a few days ago as the basis for his newest rendering. It looks magnificent as a longroof, doesn’t it? But as mentioned earlier, it won’t happen.

Take the global sales volume in February 2018 as a prime example. Of the 30,583 vehicles sold by the General Motors-owned brand, 11,541 of them are XT5 crossovers. The Escalade also saw continued growth despite new competition such as the Lincoln Navigator. Sedan sales, on the other hand, have seen better days.

This gets us to the CT6 V-Sport, the performance-oriented Cadillac the CT6 was supposed to be from the get-go. But for some reason or other, the automaker waited until the 2019 mid-cycle refresh to come out with the 4.2-liter V8-powered model.

It’s not the full-blooded CT6 V that would take on the likes of the Mercedes-AMG S63 4Matic+, but the V-Sport is so much more impressive than the bone-stock CT6 and V-Sport models before it. In addition to the all-new, twin-turbocharged engined, the Omega platform is honed to perform as best as possible in the twisties.

10-speed automatic capable of extremely quick shifts? Check. Active rear steering, rear-biased torque split for the AWD system, and a mechanical limited-slip differential? You can check those off the list as well. Sticky tires, massive Brembo brakes, Magnetic Ride Control damping, just about everything is tuned to squeeze out every ounce of perfomance the V-Sport can offer, at least until the V shows up.

Pricing hasn’t been announced, but there’s no mistaking the CT6 V-Sport doesn’t come cheap. The 2018 model year starts at $54,095 at tops at $87,290 for the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 AWD Platinum. So yeah, prepare to pony up some serious cash if you want to experience the CT6 with a 550-horsepower V8 under the hood.
