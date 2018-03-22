autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Spyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Gets Closer to Production

22 Mar 2018, 12:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Earlier today we mentioned the upcoming EV revolution premium German automotive producers are working on, when talking about Porsche's new electric concept car scale models storming Paris. We are now back on topic, as we need to zoom in on Mercedes-Benz and its dedicated EQ sub-brand. One of the models that will mark the debut of the electric label, namely the EQC, has been spied completing the advanced stages of testing.
22 photos
While we've already covered the first two letters in the nameplate of the crossover, the "C" at the end lets us know that, as is the case with the GLC, we'll be dealing with a C-Class-sized offering in terms of length.

The German carmaker is expected to showcase the production form of the EQC next year, with this potentially hitting the US market as a 2020 model.

The newcomer is part of an electric vehicle offensive that will see the three-pointed star introducing nine more such machines by 2025, with one of them being the A-Class-sized EQA.

Returning to the EQC, this rides on a modular platform dubbed the Modular Electric Architecture (MEA). Given the dedicated architecture, the battery is stored in the floor, which each of the axles can receive an electric motor.

Speaking of the battery, the lithium-ion unit will come from the Daimler subsidiary Deutsche Automotive.

So far, the carmaker has only mentioned that EQC will offer more than 70 kWh, while coming with multiple levels of output, with the crossover deliver a range of at least 300 miles per charge.

The competition for the Mercedes-Benz EQC is uber-fierce. For instance, Jaguar has already introduced its model for the compact premium crossover segment, namely the i-Pace.

And we should also mention the 2020 BMW iX3, which is currently in its advanced development stages. As for Porsche, Zuffehnausen is expected to come up with a Macan-sized electric crossover. This should be built on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) EV architecture that's being developed together with Audi, which means Ingolstadt will also be active in this segment thanks to its e-tron badge. Of course, we can't forget the upcoming Tesla Model Y.
mercedes-benz eqc Mercedes-Benz EV green electric SUV
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tank Vs. Well Autonomous Driving Levels Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
The Immortal ICE King How to Tow a Trailer Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMANMERCEDES BENZ S600 PULLMAN LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACHMERCEDES BENZ S650 PULLMAN MAYBACH LuxuryMERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class T-Modell (S205) CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (W205) CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 