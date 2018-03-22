Spyshots: 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Gets Closer to Production

While we've already covered the first two letters in the nameplate of the crossover, the "C" at the end lets us know that, as is the case with the GLC, we'll be dealing with a C-Class-sized offering in terms of length.
The German carmaker is expected to showcase the production form of the EQC next year, with this potentially hitting the US market as a 2020 model.
The newcomer is part of an electric vehicle offensive that will see the three-pointed star introducing nine more such machines by 2025, with one of them being the A-Class-sized EQA.
Returning to the EQC, this rides on a modular platform dubbed the Modular Electric Architecture (MEA). Given the dedicated architecture, the battery is stored in the floor, which each of the axles can receive an electric motor.
Speaking of the battery, the lithium-ion unit will come from the Daimler subsidiary Deutsche Automotive.
So far, the carmaker has only mentioned that EQC will offer more than 70 kWh, while coming with multiple levels of output, with the crossover deliver a range of at least 300 miles per charge.
The competition for the Mercedes-Benz EQC is uber-fierce. For instance, Jaguar has already introduced its model for the compact premium crossover segment, namely the i-Pace
.
And we should also mention the 2020 BMW iX3
, which is currently in its advanced development stages. As for Porsche, Zuffehnausen is expected to come up with a Macan-sized electric crossover. This should be built on the PPE (Premium Platform Electric) EV architecture that's being developed together with Audi, which means Ingolstadt will also be active in this segment thanks to its e-tron badge. Of course, we can't forget the upcoming Tesla Model Y.