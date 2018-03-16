Ford Mach 1 Electric SUV Will Be “A Four-Door Mustang SUV”

It’s been a busy day for the Ford Motor Company at the global headquarters in Michigan. After teasing the all-new Bronco
and a yet-to-be-named off-road small SUV, the Blue Oval reiterated that the future is electric, with the Mach 1 joining five other sport utility vehicles with hybrid propulsion in a lineup of eight models.
11 photos
Teased in January 2018 and developed by Team Edison
, the Mach 1 will be “a four-door Mustang SUV”
of sorts according to Jim Farley, president of global markets. Just to be clear, the S550 and S650 Mustang won’t share their platforms with the Mach 1.
Developed from the get-go for complete electrification, the architecture of the newcomer is crucial to the Ford Motor Company’s all-in electric push. Arriving in 2020, the Mach 1
will be followed by five more EVs by 2022 as part of the Dearborn-based carmaker’s $11 billion investment in electric vehicle development.
Details on the Mach 1 and subsequent electric vehicles are slim, but based on the company’s committed attitude, the sins of the Focus Electric will be washed away with improved range, performance, and value. On top of that, Ford
confirmed that over-the-air software updates are in the offing for its zero-emission vehicle range.
“Throwing a charger in the trunk of a vehicle and sending customers on their way isn’t enough to help promote the viability of electric vehicles,”
said Sherif Marakby, Ford vice president of autonomous
and electric vehicles. “In addition to expanding our electric vehicle lineup, we are redesigning the ownership experience to ensure it addresses customer pain points that currently hold back broad adoption today.”
On an ending note, how do you feel about the Mach 1 nameplate being affixed to the tailgate of an SUV
and not a Mustang? Furthermore, what’s your take on the “four-door Mustang SUV”
breadcrumb Farley threw in to appease the automotive media and expecting customers?
Editor's note:
Mach 1 Mustang pictured in the gallery.