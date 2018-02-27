autoevolution
 

Spyshots: 2020 BMW iX3 Electric Crossover Is Out for Mercedes-Benz EQC Blood

27 Feb 2018, 7:04 UTC ·
by
Have you ever wondered why the BMW iX3 test cars are being driven around with no camouflage? This is the second time in February when we get to show you the EV crossover testing in fully naked form and the answer has to do with the prototypes being used as rolling billboards.
After testing the waters with the i3 and the i8, BMW has now come up with a complete electrification plan, one that involves a full family of all-electric models, along with an extended range of hybrids.

However, until we get to see the full scheme being delivered, which should bring more unconventional machines like the i models mentioned above, the first new step will involve new energy powerplants for conventional models.

An important announcement for this was made in July last year, when the automaker talked about the electric MINI three-door hatchback and the electric X3.

And after bringing you spyshots of both models, we can once again show you the 2020 BMW iX3 doing its testing thing.

The lack of camo, the charging port on the driver's side and the lack of exhaust tips means that, unlike Porsche, which has gifted the Mission E prototype with faux exhaust tips, BMW is using the prototypes to build up the hype for its upcoming plug revolution.

And since SUVs gain more and more traction with each new season, it's no surprise the the Bavarians are working on an electric version of the X3. After all, Mercedes-Benz is doing the same with the 2020 EQC.

However, the three-pointed star has chosen to introduce a sub-brand dedicated to EVs, with the GLC-sized electric crossover prototype we spied on multiple occasions receiving a dedicated design - BMW could also move on to a custom design for the iX3 in the more advanced testing stages, but this doesn't seem too likely.

Regardless, the BMW i model will offer all-wheel-drive, while the carmaker could offer multiple battery options.Let's not forget the upcoming X3 Plug-In Hybrid
The previous iX3 spyshots also showed the automaker testing an X3 PHEV, which is expected to receive the iPerformance badge. This is expected to use the B48 2.0-liter turbo-four animating the 330e iPerformance and should be offered with two levels of output.

And while the X3 PHEV should come to the market by the second quarter of next year, the iX3 is expected to make a 2019 debut as a 2020 model.
