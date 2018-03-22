Porsche Electric Concept Cars Storm Paris in 1:3 Scale Form, Taunt Tesla

Now that Porsche is almost ready to kick off its electric revolution, a move that's scheduled for next year (the introduction of the Mission E production version), Zuffenhausen's designers and marketing people are just as busy as the company's engineers. And while the latter are completing the hardware word, the former need much less time to make things happen, so Porsche is now introducing a whole range of EV concept cars in Paris.

6 photos



Nevertheless, the Germans have gone all the way regarding the styling freedom and are now waiting for our reaction. Four models were recently taken to Paris to be shot by Eric Otto - born in France's Alsace region, the photo is famous for his 1:43 scale model work, as he has taken such more-than-toys to locations like New York, London and Singapore for over a decade now.



"Automotive designers usually look four years down the road. Style Porsche has extended this time frame even further. We present the future of sports cars with models on a scale of 1:3 - seen here for the first time and set in Paris by art photographer Eric Otto," the carmaker states.



We'll start with Model Opulence, the gray sedan in the image gallery above, which we see as a shot at the Tesla Model S, one that hits the American EV in its most vulnerable point, namely the luxury aura.



Then there's the Model Supercar (the one with the yellow-orange wheels), which seems like an LMP1 car brought to the city (Porsche scored three Le Mans victories in a row before retiring from the World Endurance Championship to enter Formula E this year, remember?).



Compared to the Supercar, the Model Thesis, with its massive glass area flooding the passenger cell with light, almost seems like a road-worthy proposal.



Last, but certainly not least, we have the Model 90X - you'll recognize this thanks to its orange front section and details using the same color. This seems to be an EV embodiment of Porsche's motorsport pedigree while borrowing styling cues from the carmaker's infamous gas-fed racecars.



Guess those jokes about



