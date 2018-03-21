Porsche Mission E Spied, Gets Closer to Production

Premium German carmakers are currently in the race to kickstart an electric revolution and one of the pioneers of this electron juice sipping party is the Porsche Mission E. Set to enter production next year, the Panamera-sized EV has recently been spied performing cold weather testing.

5 photos



And we'll remind you that a recent spy video allowed us to experience the



At this point, there's no reason to deliver further speculation on the numbers delivered by the electric Porscha. In fact, the main ingredient of the EV cocktail is the confirmed 800V hardware of the car. Among other benefits, this will allow owners to get around 250 miles (400 km) of range in just 20 minutes of charging.



Nevertheless, as Porsche recently admitted, the company is considering multiple versions of the Mission E. And we're not even referring to the



To be more precise, Porsche is weighing the possibility of offering at least one rear-wheel-drive version of the Mission E.



As for the body type, two-door versions are considered, with these obviously including both fixed-roof and cabriolet possibilities.



With the newcomer set to be presented in production trim next year, we have plenty of time to get our hands on fresh details.



Meanwhile, we'll remind you that Porsche is also working together with Audi to develop a separate PPE (Premium Platform Electric) EV architecture. Unlike the platform of the Mission E, this can be adapted for high-floor vehicles.



In fact, it's more probable that Porsche will use the PPE architecture to deliver a Macan-sized electric crossover rather than deliver a production version of the Mission E Cross Turismo.



