autoevolution
In case you missed it:  2018 Geneva Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Grigio Telesto 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Ready to Troll Lamborghinis

20 Mar 2018, 11:40 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
We like to keep an eye out for the trends that surround Porsche GT cars. And we are now back on the topic. This time around, the 2018 911 GT2 RS comes under the spotlights, as we've comes across an example of the car that's dressed in a Lamborghini color.
5 photos
Grigio Telesto 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RSGrigio Telesto 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RSGrigio Telesto 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RSGrigio Telesto 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
We're referring to a Grigio Telesto Metallic GT2 RS, which has recently landed at the Porsche Centrum Gelderland in the Netherlands - pixel tip to the PTSRS Porshe registry for the pics of the supercar.

This is far from the first time we show you a 991-generation Neunelfer special dressed in Grigio Telesto, so we could be looking at a trend here.

And since this is a GT2 RS, one could label the borrowing of the Raging Bull hue as a trolling move. For one thing, the 700 hp 911 stole the production car Nurburgring lap record from the Lamborghini Huracan Performante last year (the Porscha blitzed the infamous German track in 6:47, while the Lambo needed 6:52 for the task).

Returning to the unit sitting before us, this Rennsport Neunelfer comes with satin black wheels, while featuring the optional all-LED headlights - as is the case with the 2019 GT3 RS, you can only have these light clusters with the black inner graphics, while the silver graphics remain reserved for the standard Xenon headlights.

While we can't zoom in on the cabin of the supercar, the images above allow us to notice the presence of the full bucket seats, which are shared with the all-mighty 918 Spyder.

Speaking of color-crazy Porsche GT matters, we'll remind you that, earlier today, we showed you a Touring Package incarnation of the 2018 911 GT3 that had received an uber-special wrap.

To be more precise, the rear-engined machine was gifted with a Pink Pig livery, thus standing for a nod to the 917/20 racecar. Oh, and if you prefer a less extrover approach, here's a Grigio Telesto GT3 TP for you.
2018 porsche 911 gt2 rs Porsche 911 Porsche Lamborghini cool
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Tow a Trailer The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  