Grigio Telesto 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Is Ready to Troll Lamborghinis

We like to keep an eye out for the trends that surround Porsche GT cars. And we are now back on the topic. This time around, the 2018 911 GT2 RS comes under the spotlights, as we've comes across an example of the car that's dressed in a Lamborghini color.

This is far from the first time we show you a 991-generation Neunelfer special dressed in Grigio Telesto, so we could be looking at a trend here.



And since this is a GT2 RS, one could label the borrowing of the Raging Bull hue as a trolling move. For one thing, the 700 hp 911 stole the production car Nurburgring lap record from the



Returning to the unit sitting before us, this Rennsport Neunelfer comes with satin black wheels, while featuring the optional all-LED headlights - as is the case with the 2019 GT3 RS, you can only have these light clusters with the black inner graphics, while the silver graphics remain reserved for the standard Xenon headlights.



While we can't zoom in on the cabin of the supercar, the images above allow us to notice the presence of the full bucket seats, which are shared with the all-mighty 918 Spyder.



Speaking of color-crazy Porsche GT matters, we'll remind you that, earlier today, we showed you a Touring Package incarnation of the 2018 911 GT3 that had received an uber-special wrap.



