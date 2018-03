Jet Black 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Satin White Gold Wheels Is a Winning Bid

Nevertheless, there will always be 991.2 GT3 owners who love to bet it all on black. Case in point with the example sitting in front of you, which is dressed in Jet Black.The flat-six wielder comes with Satin White Gold wheels, which don't do a very good job at concealing the banana-colored calipers of the car (this means the machine packs PCCB carbon-ceramic goodies).And speaking of the optional extras fitted to this Zuffenhausen machine, we can also see all-LED front light clusters with black inner graphics.The configuration of this GT3 seems pretty similar to that of the 911 GT3 Touring Package owned by Chris Harris, while the latter obviously skips the generous wing of the first - we showed you the Brit's Porscha last month.While we're talking GT3s, some of you might want to know just how much quicker the 991.2 model is compared to the car it replaces.Well, as we discussed earlier today, the straight-line difference between the two can be greater than expected when focusing on the 25 hp gap between the 3.8-liter motor of the retired car and the 4.0-liter boxer of the newcomer.To be more precise, we showed you a three-way drag race involving the said GT3s, along with a Lamborghini Huracan, the LP610-4 kind.Alas, the trio decided to skip the drag strip, duking it out on the street, so we're asking you not to take this shenanigan as an example when you find yourself behind the wheel.