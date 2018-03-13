Jet Black 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 with Satin White Gold Wheels Is a Winning Bid

Similar to @harrismonkey his spec, this brand new 991.2 GT3 is painted in black (Jet Black, to be precise), also PCCB and also gold wheels with the exception of a wing, of course. The wheels are painted in Satin White Gold, which are a great asset to a black GT3 if you ask me. This color was first introduced on the 997.2 GT3 RS as an accent color, mostly seen in combination on a Blue, Grey Black or White RS. See the third, fourth and fifth image for White Gold on the 997.2 RS. I think it looks absolutely brilliant, what are your thoughts on White Gold colored wheels? Would you like to see it on just a black GT3 or also on other colored GT3s? Personally would love to see these wheels on a Sapphire Blue Metallic one. // Photos by JanisK (Rennlist forum member) // #PTSGT4 #SatinWhiteGold #9912GT3 #JetBlackGT3 #JetBlack

A post shared by @PTSGT4 - Robin (@ptsgt4) on Mar 8, 2018 at 5:38am PST