Chris Harris' 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package Has This Amazing Spec

16 Feb 2018, 17:49 UTC ·
by
It's no secret that Chris Harris has a special place for the Porsche brand in the garage that is his heart. And the Brit has recently tickled his Zuffenhausen bone with the help of the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Package.
Maritime Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3Maritime Blue 2018 Porsche 911 GT3
The journo took to Instagram to showcase his brand new GT3 TP, delivering a simple message, one that lets us know that the odometer of this German delight won't get too much rest.

"New daily. Currently the happiest man in the UK," CH states on Instagram. And while there's no need to look for extra sincerity in his statements, the smile on the aficionado's face delivers just that.

We'll remind you that the Touring Package is only offered in six-speed manual trim, so if you happen to reach out to Harris these days and notice a delay in the response, it could mean he's busy switching gears.

The spec of the car is simply brilliant, as the black covering the body and the golden wheels generate the kind of contrast that can easily turn heads. Still, the color choice is far from some extravagant 991.2-generation examples we've shown you earlier this year.

Zooming in on the single image the journalist delivered, we notice the generous side of the spec. For one thing, the banana-colored calipers signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware, while the black graphics used for the front light clusters are mixed with an all-LED approach.

And while we can only take a peek inside the cabin, this allows us to notice the full bucket seats, which are shared with the all-mighty 918 Spyder.

These days, Harris seems to be on a Neunelfer frenzy, as, for instance, if we look at his previous Instagram post, we notice a 2018 911 GT2 RS (probably dressed in Miami Blue), which is likely part of his Top Gear duties.

Speaking of which, we'll remind you that TG Series 25 kicks off next week and you can check out the teaser video here, GT2 RS drifting and all.


 

New daily. Currently the happiest man in the UK.

A post shared by Chris Harris (@harrismonkey) on Feb 16, 2018 at 8:41am PST



 

Fookin weapon.

A post shared by Chris Harris (@harrismonkey) on Feb 13, 2018 at 7:48am PST

