2019 Mercedes-AMG A45 Getting All-New Engine With 400-plus Horsepower

13 Mar 2018
On the sidelines of the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the head honcho of Mercedes-AMG announced what we’ve been expecting from the next-generation A45. The hottest member of the hot hatchback crowd will receive a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with the ability to make even six-pots blush in awe, developing more than 400 PS.
Scheduled to launch later in 2018 for the 2019 model year, the A45 is an important product for the Affalterbach-based outfit. As the range-topping member of the A-Class and with the Audi RS3 Sportback breathing down its neck, upping the output to 400-plus German ponies is the natural course of things. For reference, the current generation has 381 PS (280 kW) and 475 Nm (351 pound-feet) to offer.

Tobias Moers told The Motor Report that the engine doesn’t have anything in common with the M133. “We’re developing a brand new engine that is capable of 400-plus horsepower,” he clarified, with Moers adding that the impressive output “doesn’t make sense unless you have driving dynamics equal - I’m not a fan of over-powered cars.”

The boss of all things AMG went on to claim that enthusiasts of the brand should prepare for a new benchmark in handling, which is a tall order in the dog-eat-dog world of compact-sized hot hatchbacks. The all-wheel-drive system will also be developed from a clean sheet of paper, with the rumor mill suggesting the A45 could get Drift Mode to shut up Ford Focus RS enthusiasts. The performance division of Daimler AG offers a similar feature in vehicles equipped with the 4Matic+ system.

With the next-generation Focus RS expected to get into the 400s thanks to a mild-hybrid setup, the pressure is on Mercedes-AMG to integrate EQ Boost into the drivetrain of the A45. An integrated starter/generator could give the three-pointed star the edge it needs under acceleration, but that’s not all there is to EQ Boost. The drop in emissions and gain in fuel efficiency should also be taken into consideration.
