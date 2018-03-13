autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo Should Make It into Production

13 Mar 2018, 9:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
When unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this month, Porsche didn't say much about the Mission E Cross Turismo concept. There wasn't that much to be said: it was obviously based on the same platform as the electric sedan expected to make its commercial debut next year, which means all it had different was the body.
10 photos
Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo ConceptPorsche Mission E Cross Turismo ConceptPorsche Mission E Cross Turismo ConceptPorsche Mission E Cross Turismo ConceptPorsche Mission E Cross Turismo ConceptPorsche Mission E Cross Turismo ConceptPorsche Mission E Cross Turismo ConceptPorsche Mission E Cross Turismo ConceptPorsche Mission E Cross Turismo Concept
And what a body it was. The front end was very similar to the one shown by the Mission E Concept years before, but the rest was completely new. It made use of Porsche's new design cues such as the light strip that connects the two taillights for great effect, but the real show-stopper was the perfect mix of sportiness and ruggedness offered by the slightly jacked-up station wagon silhouette.

It didn't look like a rock crawler, but rather a vehicle that could glide over any rough terrain at great speed. The Mission E Cross Turismo was met with almost unanimous acclaim, as proven by a Twitter poll launched by Porsche on the first day of the Swiss show.

The results show almost three-quarters of the nearly 13,000 respondents (74 percent) said they would like to see the Cross Turismo become a series model, and we suspect a large part of the 26 percent would have answered differently if the concept didn't have an electric powertrain.

Faced with such a positive media and market reception, Porsche now says it's still undecided whether the concept will make it into production. There have been strong rumors of a Macan-like electric SUV coming soon after the Mission E, so perhaps they fear the Cross Turismo would steal some of its customers. Because other than that, we don't know what could possibly hold them back.

The camp rooting for the concept to make the step into the real world has very strong backing from Michael Mauer, the Porsche chief designer. This is what he said during his presentation of the vehicle in Geneva: "It goes without saying that I would like to see that happen with this vehicle: our team has put its heart and soul into the Cross Turismo over the last two years. Perhaps that means I'm not very objective. What is important now is for us to see how the public responds to the vehicle and then we can draw the right conclusions."

The company published a press release yesterday titled "a look into the future" in which it talks very little about the Mission E Cross Turismo concept, but makes a compendium of what the most important automotive publications had to say about the vehicle.

We think Porsche knows all too well the Cross Turismo would be a hit for its EV range. What it's actually waiting to gauge is how the public reacts to the Mission E sedan release. If that goes well, expect the rugged station wagon version to follow at some point, as well as other vehicle types based on the same platform.
Porsche mission e mission e cross turismo concept Porsche Mission E Cross Turismo porsche mission e cross turismo concept
press release
The Immortal ICE King Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
Booth Girls Have Cooties Autonomous Driving Levels Explained Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Kudos, Elon Reeve Musk! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryAll PORSCHE models  