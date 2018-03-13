Polestar 1 Configurator and Pre-Ordering Open in 18 Countries

Shortly after the official presentation at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the newest super-hybrid on the market can now be reserved for as much as 2,500 euro, or an equal amount in dollars, in 18 countries around the world.

21 photos



For now, the final price for the model has not been announced, although rumors say the car will cost some 130,000 euro ($160,000).



Also, we found it impossible to locate the place where we could configure the Polestar 1 to our liking, as it is not even listed in the official announcement made by the automaker.



The single tool available, for now, is the one on the



“With over 7,000 people interested in owning a Polestar 1 since its reveal, we are extremely encouraged by the passion shown for our product,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.



“We will now take the next steps towards delivering this beautiful car to our first customers,”



To be produced in a limited number of units per year, the Polestar 1 promises to be one of the most powerful hybrids on the market. Officially called an Electric Performance Hybrid GT coupé, it uses a 34-kWh battery coupled to a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.



The combo makes for a total output of 600 horsepower and 1,000 Nm of torque, with the range achievable in electric mode reaching as much as 150 km (93 miles).



