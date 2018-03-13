Listen to Porsche Mission E's Electric Whine as Prototype Hits McDonald's

As the Porsche Mission E approaches production (the EV is set to land next year), more and more prototype sightings increase our expectations for electron juice sippers wearing the Porsche crest. And speaking of food and drinks, the latest spy episode involving the Mission E saw a test car playing the McDonalds Drive Thru game over in Germany.

5 photos



We have to admit that checking out the electric whine of the Porsche in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page still gives us mixed feelings. However, since we trust Zuffenhausen's spirit, we're keeping an open mind here and are willing to embrace the inevitable future of the marque.



Speaking of the Mission E's soundtrack, we're looking forward to finding out how Porsche aims to adress the mandatory EV soundtrack matter, if given the freedom to. As we



The new deadline for all the said vehicles in production is now September 2020, but there's also a preliminary deadline, which will see 50 percent of a carmaker's hybrid and electric lineup complying to the said rule starting September 2019.



The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is currently considering allowing a wide range of soundtracks to be offered. The agency stated that it would allow the public to express its opinion on this by the end of the year.



Returning to the Mission E, the Cross Tourismo concept we met at the Geneva Motor Show, which came in lifted wagon form, might not be the (only) production alternative to the body style of the "standard" Mission E, which you can see here.



As we



The J1 Porsche-developed platform of the Mission E isn't suitable for high-riding vehicles, with the SUV as this architecture will ever get.



Nevertheless, those in the market for premium electric crossovers will have their needs catered to thanks to the upcoming PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture, which Porsche is co-developing with Audi.



The tester wanted to enjoy a simple pleasure behind the wheel, with the gearheads over at Magazin Pro Driver CZ, a Czech crew, using the inevitable queue at the location to catch the electric Porscha on camera - the spotting took place in the proximity of the Stuttgart Porsche mothership.We have to admit that checking out the electric whine of the Porsche in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page still gives us mixed feelings. However, since we trust Zuffenhausen's spirit, we're keeping an open mind here and are willing to embrace the inevitable future of the marque.Speaking of the Mission E's soundtrack, we're looking forward to finding out how Porsche aims to adress the mandatory EV soundtrack matter, if given the freedom to. As we wrote earlier this month, automakers' lobbying has determined the US government to push back the introduction of legislation mandating a lower noise limit for hybrid and electric vehicles - the limit will be imposed for speeds under 19 mph, so pedestrians and other vehicle operators can be aware of the hybrid/EV approaching.The new deadline for all the said vehicles in production is now September 2020, but there's also a preliminary deadline, which will see 50 percent of a carmaker's hybrid and electric lineup complying to the said rule starting September 2019.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is currently considering allowing a wide range of soundtracks to be offered. The agency stated that it would allow the public to express its opinion on this by the end of the year.Returning to the Mission E, the Cross Tourismo concept we met at the Geneva Motor Show, which came in lifted wagon form, might not be the (only) production alternative to the body style of the "standard" Mission E, which you can see here.As we mentioned earlier today, Porsche is considering a whole family of Mission E models, which could involve two-door coupe and convertibles, while rear-wheel drive is also under consideration.The J1 Porsche-developed platform of the Mission E isn't suitable for high-riding vehicles, with the Mission E Cross Tourismo probably being as close to anas this architecture will ever get.Nevertheless, those in the market for premium electric crossovers will have their needs catered to thanks to the upcoming PPE (Premium Platform Electric) architecture, which Porsche is co-developing with Audi.