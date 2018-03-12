Racing Green Metallic Porsche 911 Has Aston Martin Paint, Hauls a Kayak

The usual suspects involve Porsche GT cars dressed in shades borrowed from Lamborghini, but the tale we have here is a different one.For starters, the car we have here is a Carrera 4S. Nevertheless, this spec is anything but average, mainly since the thing packs Aston Martin paint.The rear-engined machine is dressed in Racing Green Metallic, a hue friends call DBR9 Racing Green.The said nickname has to do with the Aston Martin Racing DBR9, which was developed together with Prodrive. With the help of paint specialist DuPont, the color made it to Aston Martin showrooms, being used for the DBS.Then we have the wheels of the car - we're talking about custom units (these could be HRE goodies), which come in gold finish that matches the main color of the car rather well.And if the optional all-LED headlights of the car won't impress you, the kayak being hauled by the Zuffenhausen machine will.As noted by the social media-based Porsche registry that brought this vehicle to our attention, the owner of the flat-six wielder has decided to engage in a road trip from Michigan to British Columbia.In our book, the second best aspect of the car is the fact that its special hue hasn't confined it to the garage, as it appears that this Porsche spends its life on the road, just as its maker intended.Oh, and in case you missed our Lamborghini attire Porsches, here's a Grigio Telesto-dressed 911 GT3 Touring Package for you.