2018 Porsche 911 GT3 vs. Lamborghini Huracan Drag Race Is Incredibly Loud

You know a street racing adventure is serious when there are two Porsche GT3s fighting for the role of the car that gets to duke it out with a Lamborghini Huracan.
This is precisely what takes place in the drag racing stunt we're here to show you, which involves 991.1 and 991.2 incarnations of the GT3 and a standard Lamborghini Huracan (if we may cal it so), namely the LP610-4 model.

While the Raging Bull comes with an extra 100 hp, the Zuffenhausen machines are friendlier to the scales. And while this Huracan model comes in AWD form, the GT3 badges mean we're looking at rear-paw heroes.

Speaking got the flat six wielders, both examples feature a Sharkwerks exhaust with a muffler bypass, which allows their boxer motors to fully express their feelings and emotions.

The 911s duke it out on multiple occasions, using both standing and rolling starts, all in the effort to ensure a clear winner would emerge.

And while the more powerful 2018 model obviously grabbed the win (can you consider this a spoiler?), the process delivered a flat-six symphony.

Nevertheless, when it came to the battles between the 991.2-generation GT3 and the Huracan, things weren't all that simple. Yes, we said "races", since the go-fast machines also battled in different scenarios, once again including both standing and rolling takeoffs.

In our book, though, the most important part of this adventure is not the visual one. Oh no. That title goes to the soundtrack of the video. Since we're dealing with some of the last bastions of natural aspiration, these beasts scream at the top of the cylinders. Keep in mind that the Sant'Agata Bolognese machine is animated by an atmospheric 5.2-liter V10.

And we're inviting you to be the judge of the decibel battle between the Porscha and the Lambo (make sure to turn up the volume).

