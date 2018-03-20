Spyshots: Next-Generation Porsche 911 GT3 (992) Won't Go Turbo

Now that Porsche has introduced almost all the 991.2 Neunelfer specials (the 2019 GT3 RS is the most recent), we can also look forward to the special models of the next-gen model. And it looks like the freshest 992-generation Porsche 911 spyshots show the GT3.

34 photos



Sure, the GT3 isn't the only Neunelfer derivative to pack such wheels, since there are also featured on the Turbo S, GTS, GT3 RS and GT2 RS. Nevertheless, the last three won't show up too soon - as we



Compared to a 992 911 Turbo prototype we showed you earlier this year, the (supposedly) GT3 test car we have here also comes with plenty of rear end differences. To be more precise, the exhaust layout is different, while the air outlets have also changed. For the sake of comparison, we added the photos of the Turbo test car at the end of the gallery above.



Regardless of what this prototype hides, we need to talk about the powertrain of the 992 GT3.



We never gave too much credit to the rumors talking about the future GT3 and GT3 RS going turbo and we can say the same about the 992 sharing its platform with other VW Group sportscars/supercars.



And a recent report that saw Australia's



To be more precise, the GT Division boss "denied media reports the next-gen 911 will feature an all-turbocharged engine line-up mated to aluminum architecture shared with VW group cousins in Audi's R8 and the Lamborghini Huracan."



It seems that Walliser is determined to maintain the naturally aspirated motivation.



"A normally aspirated engine still fits a sports car," Walliser told Drive. "You cannot achieve the same with a turbocharged engine,"



"The uniqueness comes from the normally aspirated engine," Walliser added. "As long as we can do it, we will do it."



The good news also surrounds the manual gearbox (this has proven a hit after returning to the GT3 for the 991.2 model).



"The last car ever built will be a... GT3 manual," the executive explained.



Of course, we can't be sure about the meaning of the "as long as we can do it" part of the statement, but with the GT3 potentially being less than two years away, our hopes are high.



