Color Splash Porsche 911 Turbo Is a Freaky 996

The 996 incarnation of the Porsche 911 Turbo is like no other Neunelfer in Porsche's history. One one hand, the 996 generation, with its odd eyeballs, is the least loved incarnation of the rear-engine machine. On the other hand, you simply can't ignore the melange of supercar velocity assets and practicality delivered by the Turbo, so it's extremely difficult to resist this flat-six wielder.

Well, the latest example of the sort comes from the Neunelfer in the image above. The thing has been personalized using the simplest trick in the aftermarket business, namely a wrap.



And while this second skin job might deliver a mix of shades, one can simply describe the wrap as a color splash.



The specialist that handled the transformation is Virginia-based Exotic Vehicle Wraps and it seems that the attention to detail reaches impressive levels.



As for the artist behind the design, we're looking at pixel wielder Scott Kepple. Those of you tuned into our Porsche tales are probably familiar with his work thanks to the plethora of weathered designs he delivers, with these having been featured in multiple Porsche 911 GT cars.



