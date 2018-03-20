autoevolution
Color Splash Porsche 911 Turbo Is a Freaky 996

The 996 incarnation of the Porsche 911 Turbo is like no other Neunelfer in Porsche's history. One one hand, the 996 generation, with its odd eyeballs, is the least loved incarnation of the rear-engine machine. On the other hand, you simply can't ignore the melange of supercar velocity assets and practicality delivered by the Turbo, so it's extremely difficult to resist this flat-six wielder.
Nevertheless, given the age of the car (the 996 Turbo was presented back in the year 2000), more and more owners of the supercar are looking for ways to customize their rides, keeping them fresh.

Well, the latest example of the sort comes from the Neunelfer in the image above. The thing has been personalized using the simplest trick in the aftermarket business, namely a wrap.

And while this second skin job might deliver a mix of shades, one can simply describe the wrap as a color splash.

The specialist that handled the transformation is Virginia-based Exotic Vehicle Wraps and it seems that the attention to detail reaches impressive levels.

As for the artist behind the design, we're looking at pixel wielder Scott Kepple. Those of you tuned into our Porsche tales are probably familiar with his work thanks to the plethora of weathered designs he delivers, with these having been featured in multiple Porsche 911 GT cars.

For instance, here's a 991.1 incarnation of the GT3 RS that delivers a new twist to the Martini take, as well as a Pink Pig wrap covering the same type of car, one that pays tribute to the famous 917/20 racecar.

Then again, the artist isn't afraid to play with the generous body panels of muscle cars. For instance, he has delivered more than one Dodge Challenger Hellcat wrap.

We'll continue to keep an eye out for special 996 incarnations of the Porsche 911, be they the Turbo kind or not. And we'll return with fresh media as soon as we get our keyboards on it.
