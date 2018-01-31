autoevolution
 

Hellfrog Dodge Challenger Hellcat Wrap Is The Rusty Sublime Green

31 Jan 2018, 16:20 UTC ·
by
While some might find this difficult to believe, there are aficionados out there for whom the appearance of the Dodge Challenger Hellcat is simply not enough. And this is where the world of wraps steps in, with new designs being ready to keep the supercharged monster fresh.
The 707-pony second skin job we're here to show you today bring a Hellfrong take, but we'll ding into the details of the nickname below.

This wrap mixes the now-traditional sublime green hue of the factory blown Challenger with matter black accents. And the weathered take of the wrap, which gives the Mopar machine a sweet beater look, follows the latest trends of the second skin realm.

The wrap we have here comes from artist Scott Kepple, whose creations we featured on multiple occasions. We're talking about a digital artist that can be considered a pioneer of the wrap world.

His creations range from muscle car second skins such as the one seen here, the Porsche 911 designs, while also including other kinds of machines - the "vandalized" Lamborghini Huracan we brought to you yesterday is an example as good as any).

As it happens with any wrap job, we must also take the protection factor into account instead of simply focusing on the cool appearance delivered by the wrap, which allows this Hellcat to stand out even among its kind.

Those of you who have been following the Gumball Rally should be familiar with this SRT monster, since it has taken part in last year's edition of the rally.

We're looking at the beast used by Team Hellfrong93 and we've added a few images from the 2017 adventure - we're always glad when seeing such a velocity beast being put to proper hooning use instead of receiving the garage queen treatment associated with those obsessed by the resale value.


 

HellFrog loves some smoke on Gumball 3000 arrival on Mykonos #rigatomykonos #teamhellfrog #teamhellfrog93 #gumballfamily #gumballer #gumballlife #dodge #challenger #hellcat #skepple #challengerhellcat @coffeecarsncloseouts

A post shared by Holli (@teamhellfrog93) on Aug 13, 2017 at 3:30pm PDT



 

... and this is how border crossing should look like @ Photo @zavadskis @gumball3000 #gumball3000 #rigatomykonos #teamhellfrog #teamhellfrog93 #gumballfamily #gumballer #gumballlife #dodge #challenger #hellcat #skepple #challengerhellcat @coffeecarsncloseouts

A post shared by Holli (@teamhellfrog93) on Jul 15, 2017 at 1:44am PDT



 

HellFrog crossing border from Albania to Greece on Gumball 3000 Photo @zavadskis @gumball3000 #gumball3000 #rigatomykonos #teamhellfrog #teamhellfrog93 #gumballfamily #gumballer #gumballlife #dodge #challenger #hellcat #skepple #challengerhellcat @coffeecarsncloseouts

A post shared by Holli (@teamhellfrog93) on Jul 15, 2017 at 1:42am PDT

