Porsche Google App Puts the Mission E in the Hands of Selfie Addicts

20 Mar 2018
How about an electric supercar in your living room, at your finger tips? Or in your driveway? How about being able to explore the insides of a car before it is launched on the market? How about test driving it, in virtual reality?
Well, now you can have the answers to all those questions. As part of the plan to promote the upcoming electric Mission E, Porsche partnered with Google to create a dedicated augmented reality app.

Once downloaded from either Google Play or the Apple App Store, the app lets you place the Mission E where ever you like, in several scale sizes, including real-life size.

Having the ability to create a life-size version of the Mission E would allow users to experience both the interior and the exterior of the model. The car can be virtually placed in a room, on a desk, in your friend’s hair, and even on the street, among other cars.

The app allows for X-ray views of the drive and battery, while the color of the model can be changed either to mimic the surroundings or to specific ones. The app also allows for something Porsche calls test drive, but is in fact just you pressing a button and the car driving around in circles as a remote control one would do.

It is also a great feature for social-media addicts who want to upload a photo of themselves with the yet inexistent EV and call it “my new ride, ya’ll.” It’s a tricky endeavor, as you’ll see if you choose to download the app, but we dare you to try.

“The augmented reality technology offers us ways to depict complex technical aspects of the new vehicle technology vividly and emotively,” said Kjell Gruner, the one in charge with Porsche’s marketing.

“It is important to us that our customers can immerse themselves in tomorrow’s technology and convey enthusiasm at an early stage - anytime, any place.”
