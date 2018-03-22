2020 Porsche Mission E Teased In Near-Production Form, Shows Small Rear Doors

Spied
on countless occasions by the carparazzi, the Mission E has a Panamera-esque look with 911 styling and a whiff of the German automaker’s future design language. In this set of photos, the near-production electric sedan shows glimpses of its physique, including the fast-charge port integrated into the front right fender.
From the featured photo, it appears the Mission E is a practical sports sedan thanks to not one, but two cargo compartments (thanks, Tesla!). Instead of a liftback, the all-electric Porsche
differs from the Panamera with a conventional trunk lid. Look a little closer, and you’ll further notice the rear-door aperture. There’s no other way of saying it, so here goes: it’ll be hard to get in there, alright!
The headlights and taillights are in plain sight as well, with both the front and rear benefitting from full-LED
technology. As for the design of the cockpit, well, don’t expect anything too outside the box from the Mission E. After all, Porsche is known in the industry for being pretty much cohesive with the entire lineup in this regard.
What strikes a discordant note with the rest of Porsche’s range is the drivetrain, with the Mission E
combining two electric motors for all-wheel-drive performance. Details are still slim on the subject, but the J1 platform-based sports sedan is expected to top at 600 metric ponies (592 hp) in the most exciting configuration.
Zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) is possible in 3.5 seconds, with Porsche quoting 500 kilometers (310 miles) of range on a full charge. Lesser versions are also in the pipeline, with the single-motor, RWD Mission E understood to be under consideration. Coupe and convertible body styles
are also within the realms of possibility, plus an all-roader inspired by the Cross Turismo exhibited in Geneva.
Instead of an ending note, here’s something to ponder as we wait for Porsche to finish development of the Mission E. More to the point, the automaker describes it as the “exclusive sports car which sets new standards as the sportiest and (…) most technologically sophisticated car of its class.”