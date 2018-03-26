autoevolution
2020 Range Rover Evoque Spied on Nurburgring, Prototype Shows Front Air Intakes

Earlier today, we talked about the 2018 Nurburgring testing season, as the 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan had been spotted testing on the Nordschleife. Well, we are now back on the matter and this time around we want to showcase the 2020 Range Rover Evoque.
The second-generation of the premium compact crossover is currently in its advanced development stages. And while the prototype we have here is still covered in heavy camouflage, the test car allows us to notice certain details of the front air intakes.

The sleek design of the current Evoque conceals the age of the car very well, with the baby Rangie having shown up back in 2012 on a platform that was less than new at the time.

And, as the tester we have here demonstrates, the Brits aren't willing to bring dramatic proportion changes for the newcomer. As for the styling details, the 2020 Evoque will borrow quite a few tricks from the Velar and you can notice that just by looking at this prototype.

As with the prototypes we've spied in the past, the one we have here comes in five-door form, with the rumor mill talking about Land Rover being willing to kill off the three-door model.

The Velar atmosphere will also be present inside the new Evoque, where we expect to find the first's dual-screen center stack.

In the firepower department, most of the mills will be new, with the upcoming range including a twin-turbo 2.0-liter diesel delivering 240 hp and a gas mill with 300 hp.

The rumor mill also talks about a plug-in hybrid setup involving a gas-fed 1.5-liter turbo, while an SVO badge for the newcomer isn't out of the question, perhaps fitted to the said 300-pony model.

The 2020 Range Rover Evoque is expected to make its debut by next spring and we're expecting the upcoming premium compact crossover to become an instant hit.
