Why the $85,000 Velar Is the Coolest Range Rover Right Now

6 Feb 2018, 20:59 UTC ·
by
Somebody needs to make a video about "all the quirks and features" of Doug DeMuro. The guy used to talk about how excellent his CarMax insurance was and now has switched to that car renting app or his column on Auto Trader.
Anyway, the latest review is about the Range Rover Velar, and it starts with a headline-grabbing price of $85,000. Is that really too much? Because we've already seen the $100,000 Lincoln and the $100,000 Volvo XC90.

The Velar is not a flagship, though. In fact, it seats nearly at the bottom of the Range Rover lineup, yet Doug argues that it's the coolest thing they make.

We agree. While the Velar is more geared towards on-road manners, nobody really uses Range Rovers for looking after crops or sheep.

The German automakers are trying to outdo themselves with ever uglier SUV-coupes, Range Rover did something completely different. The Velar has an interesting roofline, and flush-fitting door handles. But it's pretty without conforming to some industry stereotype.

Doug also gets a kick out of the Land Rover Activity Key. It's like a fitness band that you can take swimming or jogging while leaving the real key inside the car. The reviewer says he'd use it to " watch Gilmore Girls, so I don't get the key wet as I cry when Rory goes off to college.ÿ"

He gets quite the kick out of the fact that the Velar has climate control and seat temperature control integrated into the same dial. But wait, that same dial is also the drive mode selector. Even the angle of the infotainment is adjusted digitally.

The digital cluster is way more configurable than anything Audi has. You can even get rid of the rev counter and speedometer completely, replacing them with a big map. Of course, this being a Range Rover, the screens not functioning for several minutes is not that surprising. You take the good with the bad!

