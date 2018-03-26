New Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Spied Getting Towed by Old G-Class

Sure, we're not happy that they have to downsize the engine from a 5.5- to a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. However, it's going to have a lot of power, at least matching the 612 HP
of the sedan. But surprisingly, the powertrain seems to have broken down, giving us what's possibly the most refreshing towing photo of the year.
The spyshots remind us just how awesome the old G55. Sure, it was pretty fast for a G-Class, but also about as rugged as a grizzly. Look at it towing what's got to be at least 2.2 tons of brand new GLE!
The camouflage is gradually being peeled off this new performance SUV
, giving us a pretty good idea of what it looks like. Right above that big tow bar is the new Panamericana grille. The headlights feature two LED brows at the top, much like the E-Class. And right below them, we see oversized air intakes.
One noticeable change over the GLE 63
we showed you earlier this month are roof bars added to the roof. Between this and the black paint, it looks like we are inching closer to production.
The rear of all GLE models will feature the controversial elongated taillights that cut across the taillights. Thankfully, this AMG
isn't shy about flaunting its quadruple square exhaust tips; we weren't big fans of the CLS 53's configuration.
Speaking of which, we have to mention that a less powerful GLE will also wear the AMG badge. Replacing the GLE 43, a "53" model will adopt the new inline-6 configuration, offering about 435 horsepower. If you're on a tight budget, that's the one to have, but it won't be anywhere near as exciting.