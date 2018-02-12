275 HP Hyundai i30 N Fastback Makes Spyshots Debut

Hyundai's N performance brand shows no signs of slowing down. We heard the rumors, but we couldn't believe there was going to be an i30 N Fastback until we saw these first spyshots.

14 photos



According to a statement made in July by N division boss Albert Biermann, performance car number three is going to debut in 2018, "although maybe it will be just into 2019.”



Biermann also hinted that more power has already been squeezed out of the 2-liter turbo they fitted to the Veloster and i30 hatch. 380 HP was achieved on a prototype, though it's expected that 300 HP is the next step, catching up to the AMG .



Sure, the body is all wrapped up in camouflage, but we can easily see the trademark signs of an N model on the i30 Fastback prototype. These include the dual exhaust tips which come from a single muffler, red brake calipers and lowered suspension.



A full body kit can also be identified. N-badged side skirts are entirely revealed as is a rear diffuser with a red stripe. At the front, the i30 N Fastback has tinted headlights and an angry-looking grille that seems to protrude further.



The standard N Fastback will roll on 18-inch wheels, while the 275 HP performance model will take advantage of 19-inch wheels, Pirelli P-Zero tires and a mechanical differential. With all this kit, the car should be able to reach 100 km/h in a little over 6 seconds (around 6.5 for the 252 HP model).



We're not quite sure why Hyundai is making this car, though. The Fastback body strikes us as a failure in the design department, especially compared to sexy Korean wagon like the The regular i30 N hatch was revealed last summer, followed by the Veloster N in Detroit. This would be the third car to use the same platform and engine.According to a statement made in July by N division boss Albert Biermann, performance car number three is going to debut in 2018, "although maybe it will be just into 2019.”Biermann also hinted that more power has already been squeezed out of the 2-liter turbo they fitted to the Veloster and i30 hatch. 380was achieved on a prototype, though it's expected that 300 HP is the next step, catching up to the Leon Cupra and possibly the A35 fromSure, the body is all wrapped up in camouflage, but we can easily see the trademark signs of an N model on the i30 Fastback prototype. These include the dual exhaust tips which come from a single muffler, red brake calipers and lowered suspension.A full body kit can also be identified. N-badged side skirts are entirely revealed as is a rear diffuser with a red stripe. At the front, the i30 N Fastback has tinted headlights and an angry-looking grille that seems to protrude further.The standard N Fastback will roll on 18-inch wheels, while the 275 HP performance model will take advantage of 19-inch wheels, Pirelli P-Zero tires and a mechanical differential. With all this kit, the car should be able to reach 100 km/h in a little over 6 seconds (around 6.5 for the 252 HP model).We're not quite sure why Hyundai is making this car, though. The Fastback body strikes us as a failure in the design department, especially compared to sexy Korean wagon like the i30 or Kia Optima . But maybe the N division is looking for a sedan-like car which rivals the premium brands.