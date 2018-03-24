New BMW M5 vs. Mercedes-AMG E63 S: The AWD Drag Race Is Finally Here

Remember when M and AMG models had naturally aspirated engines sending power to the back? Well, 2018 is the first year when both the M5 and the E63 S have all-wheel drive fitted as standard. So how has that influenced the age-old rivalry?

Because the AMG is slightly older, we thought BMW would have had enough time to benchmark it and make sure that the M5 is faster. After all, what's the point of launching an all-new performance sedan if it doesn't become the fastest at that moment?



On paper, the AMG engine has a little bit more power, but we honestly thought the larger displacement of the 4.4-liter twin-turbo in the M5 would be an advantage.



Mat Watson from Carwow did not one but two drag races, and in both of them, the 600 HP M5 lost against the 612 HP E63 sedan. The Mercedes does the standing quarter in 11.2 seconds, 0.2s ahead of its rival.



After that, they did a brake test, where the two were about even. More interesting is the rolling race. Cruising at motorway speeds, both drivers hit the gas. With slightly more power, the AMG just slightly edges ahead.



Both of these beasts weigh about 1.9 tons, but the well-tuned E63 S motor makes 100 Nm more torque, which was probably the deciding factor of the race.



Thankfully, the differences are so small that you may just by whichever one you liked the most, whether its the posh badge of the Mercedes or the sportier interior of the M5. But if it's a wagon you're after, only AMG does that.



